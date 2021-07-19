Social Security: Access Social Security benefits online

ACCESS SOCIAL SECURITY’S RETIREMENT BENEFITS ONLINE

Keeping you informed about our benefits and services is important to us. Preparing for retirement is one of the most significant decisions you can make and we’re here to help. A great place to start is our retirement portal at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.

Our website has helped millions of people get ready for and apply for Social Security retirement benefits. On our site, you can:

• Find the information you need, quickly and easily.

• Learn about the benefits.

• Be better prepared to apply for retirement benefits online.

• Create your personal my Social Security account to manage your retirement benefits.

Our retirement benefits portal is easy to use, whether you are ready to learn about, apply for, or manage your retirement benefits. You’ll find the portal pleasing to the eye, informative, and optimized for mobile devices.

Visit our retirement benefits portal today at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement to “Learn,” “Apply” and “Manage” your retirement benefits. While you’re there, subscribe to receive retirement information and updates.

Retirement Q&A

Q: I worked for the last 10 years and I now have my 40 credits. Does this mean that I get the maximum Social Security retirement benefit?

A: Probably not. The 40 credits are the minimum number you need to qualify for retirement benefits. However, we do not base your benefit amount on those credits; it's based on your earnings over a lifetime of work. To learn more about how you earn Social Security credits and how they work, read or listen to our publication How You Earn Credits, available at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

Q: I'm trying to decide when to retire. Can Social Security help?

A: The best place to start is with a visit to the online Social Security Statement. The Statement provides you with estimates of benefits for you and your family as well as your earnings record and information you should consider about retirement and retirement planning. It is easy to access your statement online by creating a my Social Security account. To create an account, please visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount. The “right” time to retire is different for everyone and depends on your individual situation. To help you make your own decision, we offer an online fact sheet, When To Start Receiving Retirement Benefits, that highlights some of the factors to consider. Find this publication at www.ssa.gov/pubs/10147.html.

