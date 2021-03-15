Social Security: Apply for Medicare online with Social Security

Apply for Medicare online with Social Security
Did you know that you can apply for Medicare online even if you are not ready to retire? Applying online can take less than 10 minutes. There are no forms to sign and usually no required documentation. We’ll process your application and contact you if we need more information.
Visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare to begin. There, you can apply for Medicare and find other important information. People are usually eligible for Medicare at age 65. If you want to start receiving Medicare at age 65, your initial enrollment period begins three months before your 65th birthday and ends three months after that birthday.
Some Medicare beneficiaries may qualify for extra help to pay for the monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and co-payments related to the Medicare Prescription Drug program. You must be receiving Medicare, have limited resources and income, and reside in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia to qualify for the extra help. More information on extra help is available at www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/prescriptionhelp.
You may also be interested in reading these publications: "Apply Online for Medicare — Even if You Are Not Ready to Retire," www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10530.pdf, and "When to Start Receiving Retirement Benefits," www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10147.pdf.
Disability Q&A
Q: I need to apply for disability benefits. Where do I start?
A: Begin by looking at our Disability Starter Kit. You can find it online at www.socialsecurity.gov/disability/disability_starter_kits.htm or you can request a copy by calling 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). The Disability Starter Kit will help you prepare for your application and interview. When you are ready, you can apply online at www.socialsecurity.gov/applyfordisability or make an appointment to apply over the phone with a local Social Security office. Remember, our online disability application is convenient and secure.
Q: I have been getting Social Security disability benefits for many years. I’m about to hit my full retirement age. What will happen to my disability benefits?
A: When you reach “full retirement age,” we will switch you from disability to retirement benefits. But you won’t even notice the change because your benefit amount will stay the same. It’s just that when you reach retirement age, we consider you to be a “retiree” and not a disability beneficiary. To learn more, visit www.socialsecurity.gov.
