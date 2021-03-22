Social Security: Apply for retirement benefits online with Social Security

Apply for retirement benefits online with Social Security
It’s never too early to start planning for retirement, and our online tools can make your planning easier. Visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount to access your my Social Security account, get a personalized estimate of your retirement benefits based on your earnings record, and find out how your benefit amount increases depending on the age you start them. Don’t have a my Social Security account? You can create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
You can also review your entire earnings history in your my Social Security account. It is important that your earnings history is correct because we base your benefit amount on the earnings reported to us. If you find an error, the publication, “How to Correct Your Social Security Earnings Record,” at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf, tells you how to get your information corrected.
When you’re ready to apply for Social Security retirement benefits, you can complete our online application in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement. We will contact you if we need any further information. You can check the status of your application with your personal my Social Security account, too.
You can apply online for Social Security retirement benefits, or benefits as a spouse, if you meet all of the following criteria: are at least 61 years and nine months old, are not currently receiving benefits on your own Social Security record, have not already applied for retirement benefits and want your benefits to start no later than four months in the future. (We cannot process your application if you apply for benefits more than four months in advance.)
Find out more about our online services at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.
Supplemental Security Income Q&A:
Q: How much will I receive if I qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits?
A: The amount of your SSI benefit depends on where you live and how much income you have. The maximum SSI payment varies nationwide. For 2021, the maximum federal SSI payment for an eligible individual is $794 a month and $1,191 a month for an eligible couple. However, many states add money to the basic payment. For more information, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi.
Q: What’s the best way to find out if I might be eligible for SSI?
A: Our online Benefit Eligibility Screening Tool (BEST) will help you find out if you could get benefits that Social Security administers. Based on your answers to questions, this tool will list benefits for which you might be eligible and tell you more information about how to qualify and apply. Find BEST at www.benefits.gov/ssa.
