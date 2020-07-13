Social Security: Beware of social security scams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scammers often target older people. They use fear to pressure people into providing personal information or money. In times like the current pandemic when people are particularly vulnerable, scammers will pretend to be government employees, often from Social Security, to gain people’s trust to steal their money and personal information.

What you can do

If you get a Social Security scam phone call, hang up, report it to our law enforcement office at oig.ssa.gov, and tell your family and friends about it! We’re telling as many people as we can that government agencies will never:

Tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended.

Tell you about crimes committed in your name, or offer to resolve identity theft or a benefit problem in exchange for payment.

Request a specific means of debt repayment, like a retail gift card, prepaid debit card, wire transfer, internet currency, or cash.

Insist on secrecy about a legal problem, or tell you to make up stories to tell family, friends, or store employees.