Social Security: Changing direct deposit information

Change happens. We get it. The most convenient way to change your direct deposit information with us is by creating a my Social Security account online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you create your account, you can update your bank information without leaving the comfort of your home.
Because we are committed to protecting your personal information, we need some form of identification to verify who you are. If you already have an account, we verified your identity when you initially created your personal my Social Security account. All you need to do is log in at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to access or change your information. We highly recommend that you do not close your old bank account until you have seen your Social Security deposit show up in the new bank account.
We always strive to put you in control by providing the best experience and service no matter where or how you decide to do business with us. Remember, you can do much of your business with us online at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.
Q & A:
Question: Who is eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?
Answer: People who receive SSI are age 65 or older, blind or disabled with limited income and resources. Go to www.socialsecurity.gov for income and resource limits. The general fund of the U. S. Treasury makes SSI payments. They do not come out of the Social Security Trust Fund.
Question: My parents recently moved in to a retirement community and are signing their house over to me. Can I still get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or will home ownership make me ineligible?
Answer: You can own a home and still receive SSI as long as you live in the home you own. In most cases, when determining SSI eligibility we don’t count as a resource the home you own and live in or the car you use. For more information about SSI and Social Security, visit www.socialsecurity.gov or call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.
