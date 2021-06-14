Social Security: Check the status of your Social Security benefits claim online

Check the status of your Social Security benefits claim online

If you applied for Social Security benefits, or have a pending reconsideration or hearing request, you can check the status online using your free personal my Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to see the following information about your claim: date of filing, current claim location, scheduled hearing date and time, re-entry numbers for incomplete applications, servicing office location and publications of interest, depending on the claim and current step in the process.

Use your personal my Social Security account to check the status of your application or appeal at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

If you have questions about retirement, disability, Medicare, or survivors benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income, visit our webpage at www.ssa.gov/benefits.

Retirement Q&A

Q: I worked the first half of the year, but plan to retire this month. Will Social Security count the amount I earn for this year when I retire?

A: Yes. If you retire mid-year, we count your earnings for the entire year. We have a special “earnings test” rule we apply to annual earnings, usually in the first year of retirement. Under this rule, you get a full payment for any whole month we consider you retired regardless of your yearly earnings. We consider you retired during any month your earnings are below the monthly earnings limit, or if you have not performed substantial services in self-employment. We do not consider income earned, beginning with the month you reach full retirement age. Learn more about the earnings test rule at ssa.gov/retire2/rule.htm.

Q: A few months after I started receiving my Social Security retirement benefit, my former employer offered to take me back. It’s a great offer. Can I withdraw my retirement claim and reapply later to increase my benefit amount?

A: Social Security understands that unexpected changes may occur after you begin receiving retirement benefits. If you change your mind, you may be able to withdraw your Social Security claim and reapply at a future date. This withdrawal must occur within 12 months of your original retirement and you are limited to one withdrawal during your lifetime. Keep in mind, you must repay all of the benefits you received. You can learn more about the one-year period when you can postpone your benefits at ssa.gov/retire2/withdrawal.htm.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.