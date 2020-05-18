Social Security: Do you think your Medicare income-related premium is wrong?

If your income has gone down due to certain specific circumstances, or if you filed an amended tax return, you can ask for a new decision without having to file an appeal. See our fact sheet, Medicare Premiums: Rules for Higher-Income Beneficiaries (SSA Publication No. 05-10536) at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10536.pdf. You don’t have to file an appeal to get a new decision.