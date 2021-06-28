Social Security: Eligibility for spouse’s benefits

Eligibility for spouse’s benefits

Social Security helps you secure today and tomorrow with financial benefits, information and tools that support you throughout life’s journey. If you don’t have enough Social Security credits to qualify for benefits on your own record, you may be able to receive benefits on your spouse’s record.

To qualify for spouse’s benefits, you must be one of the following:

• 62 years of age or older.

• Any age and have in your care a child who is younger than age 16 or who is disabled and entitled to receive benefits on your spouse’s record.

Your full spouse’s benefit could be up to one-half the amount your spouse is entitled to receive at their full retirement age. If you choose to receive your spouse’s benefits before you reach full retirement age, you will get a permanently reduced benefit.

If you wait until you reach full retirement age to receive benefits, you’ll receive your full spouse’s benefit amount, which is up to half the amount your spouse can receive. You’ll also get your full spouse’s benefit if you are under full retirement age, but care for a child and one of the following applies: the child is younger than age 16 or the child has a disability and is entitled to receive benefits on your spouse’s record.

If you’re eligible to receive retirement benefits on your own record, we will pay that amount first. If your benefits as a spouse are higher than your own retirement benefits, you will get a combination of benefits that equal the higher spouse benefit. For example, Sandy qualifies for a retirement benefit of $1,000 and a spouse’s benefit of $1,250. At her full retirement age, she will receive her own $1,000 retirement benefit. We will add $250 from her spouse’s benefit, for a total of $1,250.

Want to apply for either your or your spouse’s benefits? Are you at least 61 years and nine months old? If you answered yes to both, visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement to get started today.

Are you divorced from a marriage that lasted at least 10 years? You may be able to get benefits on your former spouse’s record. You can find out more by visiting www.ssa.gov/planners/retire/divspouse.html for more information.

Supplemental Security Income Q&A

Q: I have been receiving my Supplemental Security Income (SSI) by direct deposit for years, but I need to change my bank account. How can I do that?

A: For SSI benefits, you can complete changes in direct deposit by calling your local field office. You may also call 1-800-722-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. For more information regarding direct deposit, please visit www.ssa.gov/deposit.

Q: I am receiving Supplemental Security Income. Can my children receive dependent’s benefits based on my benefits?

A: No. SSI benefits are based on the needs of one individual and are paid only to the qualifying person. Disabled children are potentially eligible for SSI, but there are no spouse’s, dependent children’s, or survivors benefits payable as there are with Social Security benefits. For more information, see our publication, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), available online at www.ssa.gov/pubs. Simply type the title of the publication in the publication search box at the top of the page. You also may want to read Understanding Supplemental Security Income (SSI), available at www.ssa.gov/ssi/text-understanding-ssi.htm. For even more information, visit www.ssa.gov.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.