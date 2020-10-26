Social Security: Expert information available to answer questions

Social Security program experts can answer your important questions
There are many online resources about Social Security, so it is important that you come to us as the first place for answers. You can find many of the answers about our programs and services on our Frequently Asked Questions page at faq.ssa.gov. We feature our most-asked questions at the top of the page to help you find answers to the most common questions quickly, like: Are Social Security services affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19)? What should I do if I receive a call from someone claiming to be a Social Security employee? How do I change or correct my name on my Social Security number card? How do I apply for a new or replacement Social Security number card? How can I get a Social Security Statement that shows a record of my earnings and an estimate of my future benefits?
You can also browse by topics like: disability, Social Security payments, retirement and Medicare.
You can visit our publications library at www.ssa.gov/pubs for detailed information on nearly all of our topics. We make each publication available in text, audio, and downloadable formats.
Disability Q&A
Question: I get Social Security because of a disability. How often will my case be reviewed to determine if I’m still eligible?
Answer: How often we review your medical condition depends on how severe it is and the likelihood it will improve. Your award notice tells you when you can expect your first review using the following terminology:
Medical improvement expected — If your condition is expected to improve within a specific time, your first review will be six to 18 months after you started getting disability benefits.
Medical improvement possible — If improvement in your medical condition is possible, your case will be reviewed about every three years.
Medical improvement not expected — If your medical condition is unlikely to improve, your case will be reviewed about once every five to seven years.
Question: Will my Social Security disability benefit increase if my condition gets worse or I develop additional health problems?
Answer: No. We do not base your Social Security benefit amount on the severity of your disability. The amount you are paid is based on your average lifetime earnings before your disability began. If you go back to work after getting disability benefits, you may be able to get a higher benefit based on those earnings. In addition, we have incentives that allow you to work temporarily without losing your disability benefits. For more information about disability benefits, read our publications Disability Benefits and Working While Disabled — How We Can Help. Both are available online at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.
