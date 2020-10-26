Social Security: Expert information available to answer questions

Social Security program experts can answer your important questions

There are many online resources about Social Security, so it is important that you come to us as the first place for answers. You can find many of the answers about our programs and services on our Frequently Asked Questions page at faq.ssa.gov. We feature our most-asked questions at the top of the page to help you find answers to the most common questions quickly, like: Are Social Security services affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19)? What should I do if I receive a call from someone claiming to be a Social Security employee? How do I change or correct my name on my Social Security number card? How do I apply for a new or replacement Social Security number card? How can I get a Social Security Statement that shows a record of my earnings and an estimate of my future benefits?