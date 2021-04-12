Social Security: Financial literacy month, a perfect time to plan for your future

Financial literacy month, a perfect time to plan for your future
April is Financial Literacy Month, a time focused on educating people about the importance of planning for a secure financial future. Social Security is a vital part of any financial plan. We have online tools to help you understand your potential Social Security benefits and how they fit into your financial future.
You should periodically review your Social Security Statement with your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Your Statement is an easy-to-read summary of the estimated benefits you and your family could receive, including potential retirement, disability and survivors benefits.
Additionally, our Plan for Retirement tool in your my Social Security account allows you to run various benefit estimate scenarios. You can compare different future earnings and retirement benefit start dates for how they could affect your benefit amount.
Start improving your financial literacy today by logging in to your my Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
Retirement Q&A
Q: I am nearing my full retirement age, but I plan to keep working after I apply for Social Security benefits. Will my benefits be reduced because of my income?
A: No. If you start receiving benefits after you’ve reached your full retirement age, you can work while you receive Social Security and your current benefit will not be reduced because of the earned income. If you keep working, it could mean a higher benefit for you in the future. Higher benefits can be important to you later in life and increase the future benefit amounts your survivors could receive. If you begin receiving benefits before your full retirement age, your earnings could reduce your monthly benefit amount. After you reach full retirement age, we recalculate your benefit amount to leave out the months when we reduced or withheld benefits due to your excess earnings. Learn more about Social Security reading our publication, How Work Affects Your Benefits, at www.ssa.gov/pubs/10069.html.
Q: Will my retirement benefits increase if I wait and retire after my full retirement age?
A: Yes. You can increase your Social Security retirement benefit in two ways:
You can increase your retirement benefit by a certain percentage if you delay receiving retirement benefits. We will add these increases automatically from the time you reach full retirement age until you start receiving benefits or reach age 70.
If you work, each additional year you work adds another year of earnings to your Social Security record. Higher lifetime earnings may result in higher benefits when you do retire.
For more information, visit www.ssa.gov/pubs to read, print or listen to our publication, When to Start Receiving Retirement Benefits. You also can use our Retirement Estimator at www.ssa.gov/estimator to determine your estimated future benefits.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.