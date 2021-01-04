Social Security: Five ways ssa.gov saves you time

To set up or use your account to get your online Social Security statement, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

We also mail statements to workers age 60 and over who aren’t receiving Social Security benefits and do not yet have a my Social Security account. We mail the statements three months prior to your birthday.

Q: I run a bed and breakfast. I am tired of all the paperwork involved with filing taxes. Is there an easier way for small businesses to file W-2s for their employees?

A: Absolutely. If you are a small business owner or entrepreneur, you should check out Social Security’s Business Services Online (BSO) website. There, you can file your employees’ W-2s and W-2cs electronically and print out the W-2s to provide paper copies to your employees. You also can verify the Social Security numbers of your employees. Our online services are easy to use, fast, and secure. Visit our BSO page at www.socialsecurity.gov/bso.

Medicare Q&A

Q: I didn’t enroll in Medicare Part B back when my Part A started a few years ago. Can I enroll now?