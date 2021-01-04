Social Security: Five ways ssa.gov saves you time

Our online tools and services save you time and make your life easier. Often, there’s no need to contact us. Here are five of our webpages that can make your life easier:
1. With your own personal my Social Security account, you can request a replacement Social Security card, verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, obtain benefit verification letters, and more at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
2. Need answers to your Social Security-related questions? Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq.
3. You can complete and submit your online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.
4. Access our publications library with online booklets and pamphlets, including audio versions, on key subjects at www.ssa.gov/pubs.
5. Check out our blog for Social Security news and updates at https://blog.ssa.gov.
Please share these pages with your friends and family.
General Q&A
Q: How can I get a copy of my Social Security statement?
A: You can get your personal Social Security statement online by using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t yet have an account, you can easily create one. Your online statement gives you secure and convenient access to your earnings records. It also shows estimates for retirement, disability and survivors benefits you and your family may be eligible for.
To set up or use your account to get your online Social Security statement, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
We also mail statements to workers age 60 and over who aren’t receiving Social Security benefits and do not yet have a my Social Security account. We mail the statements three months prior to your birthday.
Q: I run a bed and breakfast. I am tired of all the paperwork involved with filing taxes. Is there an easier way for small businesses to file W-2s for their employees?
A: Absolutely. If you are a small business owner or entrepreneur, you should check out Social Security’s Business Services Online (BSO) website. There, you can file your employees’ W-2s and W-2cs electronically and print out the W-2s to provide paper copies to your employees. You also can verify the Social Security numbers of your employees. Our online services are easy to use, fast, and secure. Visit our BSO page at www.socialsecurity.gov/bso.
Medicare Q&A
Q: I didn’t enroll in Medicare Part B back when my Part A started a few years ago. Can I enroll now?
A: The general enrollment period for Medicare Part B, medical insurance, begins Jan. 1 and runs through March 31. Keep in mind that although there is no monthly premium for Medicare Part A, there will be a premium for your Medicare Part B. In most cases, that premium goes up each 12-month period you were eligible for it and elected not to enroll. If you are covered by a group healthcare plan based on your employment or the employment of a spouse, you may qualify for a special enrollment. Special enrollments may be processed at any point during the year, but require proof of coverage. To find out more about Medicare, visit www.medicare.gov or www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/.
Q: I pay my monthly premium directly to my Medicare prescription drug plan provider. Why can’t I also pay my income-related monthly adjustment amount directly to my Medicare prescription drug plan provider?
A: If you have higher income, you’ll pay an additional premium amount for Medicare Part B and prescription drug coverage. By law, we must deduct this income-related monthly adjustment amount from your Social Security payments. If the amount you owe is more than the amount of your payment, or you don't get monthly payments, you will get a separate bill from another federal agency, such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or the Railroad Retirement Board. Check out: www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/medicare-premiums.html for more information.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.