Social Security: Getting your Social Security benefit statement

Tax season is approaching, and replacing your annual benefit statement has never been easier. The benefit statement, also known as the SSA-1099 or the SSA-1042S, is a tax form we mail each year in January to people who receive Social Security benefits. It shows the total amount of benefits you received from us in the previous year so you know how much Social Security income to report to the Internal Revenue Service on your tax return.
If you live in the United States and you need a replacement form SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S, simply go online and get an instant, printable replacement form using your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. A replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S is available for the previous tax year after Feb. 1.
If you don’t have access to a printer, you can save the document to your computer or email it to yourself. If you don’t have a my Social Security account, creating one is very easy to do and usually takes less than 10 minutes.
With a personal my Social Security account, you can do much of your business with us online. If you receive benefits or have Medicare, your personal my Social Security account is also the best way to: request a replacement Social Security number card (in most states and the District of Columbia), get your benefit verification letter, check your benefit and payment information, change your address and phone number, change your direct deposit information, request a replacement Medicare card or report your wages if you work and receive Social Security disability insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits.
If you’re a non-citizen who lives outside of the United States and you received or repaid Social Security benefits last year, we will send you form SSA-1042S in the mail. The forms SSA-1099 and SSA-1042S are not available for people who receive Supplemental Security Income benefits.
Visit www.ssa.gov to find more about our online services.
Disability Q&A
Q: What is the difference between the disability application and the disability report? Do I have to complete both?
A: A disability application is a claim for Social Security disability benefits. A disability report provides information about your current physical or mental condition that we need to process your disability application. To establish a claim for disability benefits, you need to file a disability application, submit a disability report and provide an authorization to release medical records. The best place to start is at www.socialsecurity.gov/applyfordisability.
Q: What is a disability “trial work period?”
A: A trial work period is a work incentive that allows Social Security disability beneficiaries to test their ability to work without losing benefits. People who receive Social Security disability benefits can work for at least nine months without losing benefits. During this trial work period, you can get full benefits no matter how much you earn, as long as you continue to have a severe disabling impairment and you report your work activity. The trial work period continues until you complete nine trial work months within a 60-month period. Find more information about this and other work incentives in our publication Working While Disabled: How We Can Help at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/10095.html.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.