Social Security: Hearings with the Social Security Administration during COVID-19

In March 2020, we temporarily closed all of our Social Security hearing offices due to the coronavirus pandemic and are not offering in-person hearings. During the office closures, we are providing two flexible, safe and secure hearing options: either a telephone hearing or our new option of an online video hearing.

Additional information on both of these hearing options is available at www.ssa.gov/appeals/hearing_options.html.

What are “online video hearings”?

Online video hearings are a secure way to conduct hearings over the internet, using a free platform called Microsoft Teams. You and your representative, if you have one, can attend the online video hearing safely and securely from any private place with a secure internet connection using a camera-enabled smartphone, tablet or computer.

Like our telephone hearings option, the online video hearings option is not mandatory. We will conduct online video hearings the same way we conduct telephone and in-person hearings. During the hearing, the administrative law judge (ALJ) will swear in all hearing participants and listen to your testimony. You will see the ALJ and representative, if one has been appointed. Other participants, such as vocational/medical experts and interpreters, will join by phone.