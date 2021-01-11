Social Security: Hearings with the Social Security Administration during COVID-19

In March 2020, we temporarily closed all of our Social Security hearing offices due to the coronavirus pandemic and are not offering in-person hearings. During the office closures, we are providing two flexible, safe and secure hearing options: either a telephone hearing or our new option of an online video hearing.
Additional information on both of these hearing options is available at www.ssa.gov/appeals/hearing_options.html.
What are “online video hearings”?
Online video hearings are a secure way to conduct hearings over the internet, using a free platform called Microsoft Teams. You and your representative, if you have one, can attend the online video hearing safely and securely from any private place with a secure internet connection using a camera-enabled smartphone, tablet or computer.
Like our telephone hearings option, the online video hearings option is not mandatory. We will conduct online video hearings the same way we conduct telephone and in-person hearings. During the hearing, the administrative law judge (ALJ) will swear in all hearing participants and listen to your testimony. You will see the ALJ and representative, if one has been appointed. Other participants, such as vocational/medical experts and interpreters, will join by phone.
What are the technology requirements to participate in an online video hearing?
You and an appointed representative, if applicable, must have access to email and a personal computer, laptop or Android/Apple tablet or mobile device with a secure and private, high-speed Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. The device must have a camera, microphone and speakers. If using a mobile device, you must download the free Microsoft Teams application.
We will send you a link to a user guide that explains how to access and use Microsoft Teams before the date of an online video hearing.
Please read our publication Online Video Hearings at the Social Security Administration at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-70-10284.pdf for additional information. A short video about online video hearings is available at www.ssa.gov/appeals/hearing_video.html.
Retirement Q&A
Q: I served in the military, and I’ll receive a military pension when I retire. Will that affect my Social Security benefits?
A: You can get both Social Security retirement benefits and military retirement at the same time. Generally, we don’t reduce your Social Security benefits because of your military benefits. When you’re ready to apply for Social Security retirement benefits, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/applyonline. This is the fastest and easiest way to apply. For your convenience, you can always save your progress during your application and complete it later. We thank you for your military service!
Q: Why doesn’t my estimate using the Retirement Estimator take into account my work as a teacher? I’ve worked for 20 years in public school systems and thought it would count.
A: If you work for a state or local government agency — including a school system, college or university — your earnings may not be covered by Social Security. If you are covered only by your state or local pension plan and you don't pay Social Security taxes, your earnings won't be shown on your Social Security record. (Your record will show your Medicare wages if you pay into that program.) For information on how your pension from non-covered state or local employment may affect the amount of your Social Security benefit, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/retire2/wep-chart.htm.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.