Social Security: Help your plan for achieving self support

Social Security can help with your plan for achieving self support
If you rely on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments or Social Security Disability (SSDI) benefits and want to start working or return to work, we can help. A Plan for Achieving Self-Support (PASS) is a rule under SSI to help people with disabilities return to work. If you receive SSI or could qualify for SSI after setting aside income or resources so you can pursue — or achieve — a work goal, you could benefit from a PASS.
How does a PASS help someone return to work? We base SSI eligibility and payment amounts on income and resources (things of value that the individual owns). PASS lets a disabled individual set aside money and things he or she owns to pay for items or services needed to achieve a specific work goal. The objective of the PASS is to help disabled individuals find employment that reduces or eliminates SSI or SSDI benefits.
You can read all about the PASS program at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-11017.pdf.
The plan must be in writing, and Social Security must approve it beforehand. To start, contact your local Social Security office for an application (Form SSA-545-BK) or you can access the form at www.ssa.gov/forms/ssa-545.html.
There are many people who can help you write a PASS, including a Ticket to Work service provider, a vocational counselor, or a relative. Social Security’s Ticket to Work (Ticket) program supports career development for SSDI beneficiaries and SSI recipients who want to work and progress toward financial independence. The Ticket program is free and voluntary. Please call the Ticket to Work Help Line at 1-866-968-7842 or 1-866-833-2967 (TTY) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET to learn more about the Ticket program.
Your job isn’t just a source of income — it can be a vehicle to independence or a beginning to fulfilling your dreams. Let Social Security’s PASS help you achieve your goals.
Supplemental Security Income Q&A
Question: How do I report a change of address if I’m getting Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?
Answer: A person receiving SSI must report any change of address by calling our toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), or their local office (www.ssa.gov/locator), within 10 days after the month the change occurs. You cannot complete a change of address online. You should report your new address to Social Security so you can continue to get mail from Social Security when necessary, even if you get your benefits electronically by direct deposit or Direct Express. Learn more about SSI at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi.
Question: What is the definition of disability for children filing for Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?
Answer: Social Security has a strict definition of disability for children under the SSI program. A child who is under age 18 is considered disabled if he or she: Has a physical or mental condition (or a combination of conditions) resulting in “marked and severe functional limitations.” (“Marked and severe functional limitations” means that the condition very seriously limits the child’s activities); and the condition has lasted, or is expected to last, at least one year or is expected to result in death.
To decide whether a child is disabled for SSI purposes, we look at medical and other information (such as information from schools, parents, and caregivers) about the child’s condition(s), and we consider how the condition affects his or her daily activities. We consider questions such as: What activities is the child not able to do or is limited in doing? What kind of and how much extra help does the child need to perform age-appropriate activities — for example, special classes at school, medical equipment? Do the effects of treatment interfere with the child’s day-to-day activities?
Read Benefits For Children With Disabilities, at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs, for additional information on how we decide if a child under age 18 is disabled.
