Social Security: Making the most of America Saves Week

Supplemental Security Income Q&A:

Q: Can I get both Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security benefits based on my disability?

A: Many people eligible for Social Security disability benefits also may be eligible for SSI. The disability decision for one program is the same as it is for the other, but you must meet additional resource and income limits to qualify for SSI benefits. Learn all about SSI and whether or not you may qualify by reading the publication, You May Be Able To Get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/11069.html.

Q: What do I need to report to Social Security if I get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments?

A: You need to report any changes that may affect your payment amount. This includes changes in your income or resources. You must report changes of address, changes in your living arrangements, and changes in your earned and unearned income. To learn more about SSI, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.