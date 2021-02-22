Social Security: Making the most of America Saves Week

This year, America Saves Week runs from Feb. 22 to 26. The week is an opportunity for organizations to promote good financial habits. It’s also a great time for people to assess their own saving status, as planning and saving are key to a successful retirement.
Each day of the week will focus on a different aspect of saving:
• Monday – Save Automatically
• Tuesday – Save for the Unexpected
• Wednesday – Save to Retire
• Thursday – Save by Reducing Debt
• Friday – Save as a Family
It’s never too early to start planning for your retirement. Set a goal, make a plan, and save automatically. People with a plan are twice as likely to save successfully. Pledge to save for America Saves Week at www.americasavesweek.org.
We have many tools to help you with your goals as you save for retirement. You can access our online information and resources at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.
It’s never too late for you and your loved ones to begin saving. Younger workers may think they have time to put off saving for their future, but the sooner they begin, the more their money can grow. Visit our website for young workers at www.ssa.gov/people/earlycareer for resources that can help you secure today and tomorrow.
Supplemental Security Income Q&A:
Q: Can I get both Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security benefits based on my disability?
A: Many people eligible for Social Security disability benefits also may be eligible for SSI. The disability decision for one program is the same as it is for the other, but you must meet additional resource and income limits to qualify for SSI benefits. Learn all about SSI and whether or not you may qualify by reading the publication, You May Be Able To Get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/11069.html.
Q: What do I need to report to Social Security if I get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments?
A: You need to report any changes that may affect your payment amount. This includes changes in your income or resources. You must report changes of address, changes in your living arrangements, and changes in your earned and unearned income. To learn more about SSI, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.