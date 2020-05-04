Social Security: Need to change your name on your Social Security card?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you’re changing your name, it’s important to let Social Security know so we can update the information we maintain, send you an updated Social Security card, and ultimately ensure we pay you accurate benefits when you retire or if you become disabled.

To change your name in our records, you must provide Social Security with documents proving your legal name change and identity. If you are a U.S. citizen, you also must provide our agency with documentation proving your U.S. citizenship. You must present original documents or copies certified by the agency that issued them. We can’t accept photocopies or notarized copies.

To prove your legal name change, you must show one of the following documents:

Marriage document

Divorce decree

Certificate of naturalization showing a new name

Court order for a name change

To prove your identity, you must show an unexpired document showing your name, identifying information, and photograph, such as one of the following:

U.S. driver’s license

State-issued non-driver’s identification card

U.S. passport

If you don’t have one of those documents available, we may be able to accept your: