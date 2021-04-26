Social Security: New fact sheets added to your online statement

To learn more, visit our Social Security Statement webpage at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/statement.html. Please share these resources with your friends and family.

Supplemental Security Income Q&A

Q: If I receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability benefits, what is the effect on my benefits if I work?

A: In most cases, your return to work would reduce your benefit amount. Unlike Social Security disability, there is no “trial work period” for people who get SSI disability benefits. Reporting wages each month helps us pay the correct amount of SSI. Timely reporting may also prevent you from owing us money or may allow us to pay a higher amount. We have several publications about SSI, including Reporting Your Wages When You Receive Supplemental Security Income, available at www.ssa.gov/pubs. Note that there are other work incentives that can help you return to work when you receive SSI. You can read about them in What You Need To Know When You Get Supplemental Security Income (SSI), also available at www.ssa.gov/pubs. For more information, visit www.ssa.gov.

Q: Is it true that a person can own a home and still be eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits?

A: Yes. A person who owns a home and lives in that home can be eligible for SSI benefits. Although there is an asset limit for people to qualify for SSI, some things don’t count toward that limit, such as a house, a vehicle, and some funds set aside for burial expenses. To learn more about SSI and the eligibility requirements, browse our booklet, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) at www.ssa.gov/pubs/11000.html.

