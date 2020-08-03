Social Security: Redesigned retirement benefits portal

We are excited to tell you about our redesigned retirement benefits portal at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement. Keeping you informed about our products and services, and helping you prepare for making decisions that will affect your benefits is very important to us. Preparing for retirement is one of the most important decisions you can make.
Our website has helped millions of people get ready for and apply for retirement. But we heard your feedback that you also want to:
• Find the information you need without reading through too many pages.
• Learn about the benefits in a clear and concise way.
• Be better prepared to apply for retirement online.
• Learn how to manage your personal my Social Security account online.
We made our redesigned retirement benefits portal more user-friendly and easier to navigate, whether you are ready to learn about, apply for, or manage your retirement benefits. You’ll find the new portal eye pleasing, informative, and optimized for mobile devices. We also improved how we list our information on search engines to make it easier for you to find outside our website.
The new Retirement Benefits portal is just the first of several steps we are taking to improve your experience on our website. Visit our new retirement benefits portal today at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement to learn, apply and manage your retirement benefits and subscribe to receive retirement information and updates.
Stay tuned for more exciting improvements and services.
General Q & A
Question: My daughter just joined a non-profit charity and is helping victims of natural disasters. She gets a salary. We were wondering if she has to pay Social Security tax.
Answer: Yes, people who work for non-profits and who receive a salary must pay Social Security tax just like everyone else. It is commendable that she is helping people in need. But the fact is that she is also a wage-earner. Those wages and the Social Security tax she pays on them will offer her financial relief in the future, when it comes time to apply for Social Security. So she is really helping herself, too. For more information, visit our electronic publication, How You Earn Credits at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.
Question: How can I protect myself against identity theft?
Answer: First, don’t carry your Social Security card with you. Keep it secure at home with your other important papers. Second, don’t readily give out your Social Security number. While many banks, schools, doctors, landlords, and others will request your number, it is your decision whether to provide it. Ask if there is some other way to identify you in their records.
If you are the victim of identity theft, you should report it right away. To report identity theft, fraud, or misuse of your Social Security number, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) (the nation’s consumer protection agency) recommends you:
• Place a fraud alert on your credit file by contacting one of the following companies (The company you contact is required to contact the other two, which will then place alerts on your reports.):
o Equifax, 1-800-525-6285;
o Trans Union, 1-800-680-7289; or
o Experian, 1-888-397-3742.
• Review your credit report for inquiries from companies you have not contacted, accounts you did not open, and debts on your accounts you cannot explain;
• Close any accounts you know, or believe, have been tampered with or opened fraudulently;
• File a report with your local police or the police in the community where the identity theft took place; and
• File a complaint with the FTC at 1-877-438-4338 (TTY 1-866-653-4261).
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.
