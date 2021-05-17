Social Security: Replacement or corrected Social Security cards during the COVID-19 pandemic

If you live in one of the five states that do not participate – Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and West Virginia – know that we are working hard to bring this service to you as soon as possible.

Applying by mail

We require proof of your identity with your replacement card application (www.ssa.gov/forms/ss-5.pdf), usually a state-issued driver's license or non-driver identification card, or U.S. passport. We call these documents “primary” identity proofs. We understand mailing primary identity proofs with your replacement card application can be challenging. To help, we are temporarily expanding our policy to accept alternative identity documents – or what we call “secondary proofs” – when you cannot mail primary proof.

Acceptable secondary proofs include, but are not limited to employee identification card, school identification card, health insurance card (not a Medicare card) and U.S. military identification card.

These proofs must be current (not expired), show your name and identifying information (such as your date of birth or age), and be an original or a certified copy.