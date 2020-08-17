Social Security: Serving people like you

Do you know someone who is just starting their career? Now is the best time for them to start preparing for retirement. The sooner they begin to save, the more they’ll have at retirement. Share this page with a young worker you know. www.ssa.gov/people/earlycareer.

These are just a few web pages that are tailored to a specific group’s needs. If you didn’t see your own, check out our People Like Me home page at www.ssa.gov/people.

Retirement Q & A:

Question: I am 57 years old and I currently receive Social Security disability benefits. Can I still get my regular Social Security retirement benefits when I reach full retirement age?

Answer: If you are still receiving Social Security disability benefits when you reach your full retirement age, we will automatically switch you from disability benefits to retirement benefits at that point. The money amount will remain the same. For more information on disability benefits, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/disability.

Question: My doctor said he thinks I’m disabled. Who decides if I meet the requirements for Social Security disability benefits?