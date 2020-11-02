Social Security: Sign up for Medicare Part B online

For many people, signing up for Medicare Part B doesn’t require you to leave the comfort of home. Please visit our Medicare Part B webpage if you’re enrolled in Medicare Part A and you would like to enroll in Part B during the Special Enrollment Period.
You can complete form CMS-40B (Application for Enrollment in Medicare – Part B [Medical Insurance]) at https://go.cms.gov/2GXMNHL and CMS-L564 at https://go.cms.gov/37qd4cz (Request for Employment Information) online.
You can also fax the CMS-40B and CMS-L564 to 1-833-914-2016, or return forms by mail to your local Social Security office. Please contact Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) if you have any questions.
Note: When completing the forms:
• State, “I want Part B coverage to begin (MM/YY)” in the remarks section of the CMS-40B form or online application.
• If your employer is unable to complete Section B, please complete that portion as best you can on behalf of your employer without your employer’s signature.
• Submit one of the following types of secondary evidence by uploading it from a saved document on your computer: income tax returns that show health insurance premiums paid, W-2s reflecting pre-tax medical contributions, pay stubs that reflect health insurance premium deductions, health insurance cards with a policy effective date, explanations of benefits paid by the GHP or LGHP or statements or receipts that reflect payment of health insurance premiums.
General Q&A:
Q: Can I refuse to give my Social Security number to a private business?
A: Yes, you can refuse to disclose your Social Security number, and you should be careful about giving out your number. But, be aware, the person requesting your number can refuse services if you don’t give it. Businesses, banks, schools, private agencies, etc., are free to request someone's number and use it for any purpose that doesn’t violate a federal or state law. To learn more about your Social Security number, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber.
Q: I prefer reading by audio book. Does Social Security have audio publications?
A: Yes, we do. You can find them at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs. Some of the publications available include "What You Can Do Online," "Working While Disabled - How We Can Help," "Apply Online for Social Security Benefits" and "Your Social Security Card and Number."
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.
