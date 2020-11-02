Social Security: Sign up for Medicare Part B online

For many people, signing up for Medicare Part B doesn’t require you to leave the comfort of home. Please visit our Medicare Part B webpage if you’re enrolled in Medicare Part A and you would like to enroll in Part B during the Special Enrollment Period.

You can complete form CMS-40B (Application for Enrollment in Medicare – Part B [Medical Insurance]) at https://go.cms.gov/2GXMNHL and CMS-L564 at https://go.cms.gov/37qd4cz (Request for Employment Information) online.

You can also fax the CMS-40B and CMS-L564 to 1-833-914-2016, or return forms by mail to your local Social Security office. Please contact Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) if you have any questions.

Note: When completing the forms:

• State, “I want Part B coverage to begin (MM/YY)” in the remarks section of the CMS-40B form or online application.

• If your employer is unable to complete Section B, please complete that portion as best you can on behalf of your employer without your employer’s signature.