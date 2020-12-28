Social Security: Social Security and small businesses

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, about 30 million small businesses in the United States employ tens of millions of people. Running a small business can be a 24-7 endeavor. Managing employees, inventory, scheduling, services, and marketing can be challenging.
If you’re a small business owner, or you work for one, we can help make your life easier with our suite of services. Our business services allow you to file W-2/W-2Cs online and verify your employees’ names and Social Security numbers against our records.
If you run a business, make us your first stop at www.ssa.gov/employer. It will save you valuable time when you need information on W-2s, electronic filing, and verifying Social Security numbers. Small business owners can also take advantage of our Business Services Online at www.ssa.gov/bso/bsowelcome.htm. You must register to use this free service, which also offers fast and secure online W-2 filing options to certified public accountants, enrolled agents, and individuals who process W-2s and W-2Cs.
For more information about electronic wage reporting, please read our publication at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10034.pdf.
Supplemental Security Income Q&A
Q: I’m 38 years old and have been approved to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability benefits. I was surprised to learn that my payment will be reduced because I live with my mom. Why’s that?
A: SSI is a needs-based program, so any other income you receive – including non-monetary income such as help with your bills or other expenses – can have an effect on your benefit payment. Your SSI payments may be reduced if you are receiving food, shelter or monetary assistance. If you move, or if the situation in your mom’s household changes, be sure to contact Social Security. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi.
Q: How do I report a change of address if I’m getting Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?
A: A person receiving SSI must report any change of address by calling our toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), or by calling a local office within 10 days after the month the change occurs. You cannot complete a change of address online. You should report your new address to Social Security so you can continue to get mail from Social Security when necessary, even if you get your benefits electronically by direct deposit or Direct Express. Learn more about SSI at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi.
