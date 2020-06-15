Social Security: Social Security and teachers a winning pair
Social Security: Social Security and teachers a winning pair

We honor all educators who prepare our students for the future. We know that well-informed instructors can have a powerful influence on their students. That’s why we have easy to access, shareable online resources for teachers to engage students and educate them on Social Security.

Don’t miss out on our Educator Toolkit! The toolkit includes:

  • Lesson plans with objectives;
  • Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan;
  • Links to Social Security web pages;
  • Talking points; and
  • Quiz questions and answers.

You can access the toolkit at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/educators.html.

We value and welcome the efforts all teachers make to educate America’s young people, and we want to help spark discussion with students about Social Security. Please share our toolkit with your favorite educators today.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.

