Social Security: Social Security and Women’s History Month

Retirement Q&A

Q: I know that Social Security’s full retirement age is gradually rising to 67. But does this mean the “early” retirement age will also go up by two years, from age 62 to 64?

A: No. While it is true that under current law the full retirement age is gradually rising from 65 to 67, the “early” retirement age remains at 62. Keep in mind, however, that taking early retirement reduces your benefit amount. For more information about Social Security benefits, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/planners/retire.

Q: My wife and I live in Illinois, but spend the winter in Florida. My wife will turn 62 while we are down south. Can she apply for benefits in Florida or do we have to wait until we get back home to apply for retirement with our local Social Security office?

A: These days, you don’t even have to be near a Social Security office to apply for benefits. Regardless of where you and your wife are living, you can apply for retirement benefits online at www.socialsecurity.gov/applytoretire. It’s so easy to do and it can take as little as 15 minutes to complete and submit the application. If she prefers, your wife can file a retirement benefit application over the phone with any Social Security office — including the one closest to you in Illinois, Florida or wherever you happen to be.

