Social Security: Social Security benefits increase in 2021

Be the first to know! Sign up for or log in to your personal account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Choose email or text under “Message Center Preferences” to receive courtesy notifications.

You can find more information about the 2021 COLA at www.ssa.gov/cola.

General Q&A:

Q: I usually get my benefit payment on the third of the month. But what if the third falls on a Saturday, Sunday or holiday? Will my payment be late?

A: Just the opposite. Your payment should arrive early. For example, if you usually get your payment on the third of a month, but it falls on a Saturday, we will make payments on the Friday prior to the due date. Find more information about the payment schedule for 2021 at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/calendar.htm. Any time you don’t receive a payment, be sure to wait three days before calling to report it missing. To ensure that your benefits are going to the right place, create a my Social Security account. There, you can verify and manage your benefits without visiting your local office. Please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to create your account.

Q: I'm expecting a baby in January. What do I need to do to get a Social Security number for my baby?

A: Apply for a number at the hospital when you apply for your baby's birth certificate. The state agency that issues birth certificates will share your child's information with us and we will mail the Social Security card to you. You can learn more about the Social Security number and card by reading our online publication Social Security Numbers for Children, available at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

