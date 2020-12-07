Social Security: Social Security benefits increase in 2021

Nearly 70 million Americans will see a 1.3% increase in their Social Security benefits and SSI payments in 2021. Federal benefit rates increase when the cost-of-living rises, as measured by the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI-W).
The CPI-W rises when inflation increases, leading to a higher cost-of-living. This change means prices for goods and services, on average, are a little more expensive, so the COLA helps to offset these costs.
January 2021 marks other changes that will happen based on the increase in the national average wage index. For example, the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll tax in 2021 will be higher. The retirement earnings test exempt amount will also change in 2021. You can read our press release for more information at www.ssa.gov/news/press/factsheets/colafacts2021.pdf.
We will mail COLA notices throughout the month of December to retirement, survivors and disability beneficiaries, SSI recipients, and representative payees. Want to know your new benefit amount sooner? You can securely view and save the Social Security COLA notice online via the Message Center inside my Social Security in early December without waiting for the mailed notice.
If you didn’t have an account by Nov. 18, you will not receive the COLA notice online this year. My Social Security account holders can opt out of receiving a mailed COLA notice and other paper notices that are available online. You can choose text or email alerts when there is a notice in Message Center by updating your preferences at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/opt-out.html so you always know when we have something important for you.
Be the first to know! Sign up for or log in to your personal account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Choose email or text under “Message Center Preferences” to receive courtesy notifications.
You can find more information about the 2021 COLA at www.ssa.gov/cola.
General Q&A:
Q: I usually get my benefit payment on the third of the month. But what if the third falls on a Saturday, Sunday or holiday? Will my payment be late?
A: Just the opposite. Your payment should arrive early. For example, if you usually get your payment on the third of a month, but it falls on a Saturday, we will make payments on the Friday prior to the due date. Find more information about the payment schedule for 2021 at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/calendar.htm. Any time you don’t receive a payment, be sure to wait three days before calling to report it missing. To ensure that your benefits are going to the right place, create a my Social Security account. There, you can verify and manage your benefits without visiting your local office. Please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to create your account.
Q: I'm expecting a baby in January. What do I need to do to get a Social Security number for my baby?
A: Apply for a number at the hospital when you apply for your baby's birth certificate. The state agency that issues birth certificates will share your child's information with us and we will mail the Social Security card to you. You can learn more about the Social Security number and card by reading our online publication Social Security Numbers for Children, available at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!