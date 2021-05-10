Social Security: Social Security honors our military heroes

Social Security honors our military heroes

On Memorial Day, our nation honors military service members who have given their lives for our country. As former President Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, "Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men [and women] have died to win them." This is why families, friends, and communities come together to remember the great sacrifices of our military members and ensure their legacies live on.

The benefits we provide can help the surviving families of deceased military service members. For example, widows, widowers and their dependent children may be eligible for Social Security survivors benefits. You can learn more about those benefits at www.ssa.gov/survivors.

We also offer support to our wounded warriors. Social Security benefits protect veterans when injuries prevent them from returning to active duty or performing other work. Both the Department of Veteran Affairs and Social Security have disability programs. You may qualify for disability benefits through one program but not the other, or you may qualify for both. Depending on your situation, some members of your family, including your dependent children or spouse, may be eligible to receive Social Security benefits.