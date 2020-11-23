Social Security: Social Security is important for women

In November, we show gratitude for the many things we are thankful for throughout the year. Family usually tops the list. The strong women in our lives are one of the central figures we appreciate.
More women in the 21st century work, pay Social Security taxes, and earn credit toward monthly retirement income than at any other time in our nation’s history. Yet, on average, women face greater economic challenges in retirement than men.
The majority of the people receiving Social Security benefits are women. Women generally live longer than men while often having lower lifetime earnings. And women may reach retirement with smaller pensions and other assets compared to men. These are three key reasons why Social Security is vitally important to women.
If you’ve worked and paid taxes into the Social Security system for at least 10 years, and have earned a minimum of 40 work credits, you may be eligible for your own benefits. Once you reach age 62, you may be eligible for your own Social Security benefit whether you’re married or not and whether your spouse collects Social Security or not. If you’re eligible and apply for benefits on more than one work record, you generally receive the higher benefit amount.
The sooner you start planning for retirement, the better off you’ll be. We have specific information for women at www.ssa.gov/people/women. You can also read the publication “What Every Woman Should Know” at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10127.pdf.
Supplemental Security Income Q&A:
Q: I am getting Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Can I get other kinds of help?
A: You may be able to get other assistance. For example, in most states, SSI recipients also get Medicaid. You should contact your medical assistance office. Also, SSI recipients are sometimes eligible for social services provided by the state, city or county where they live. These may include arrangements for meals or transportation. SSI recipients also may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or “food stamps,” in many states. More information is available at your local public assistance office.
Q: I receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), got a job promotion, and received a pay increase. Do I need to tell Social Security about the promotion?
A: Because the SSI program is needs based, the amount of the payment you receive is partly based on your income. You need to report your wages monthly to make sure you get timely and accurate payments. The law requires you to report your earnings by phone or mail or take your pay stubs to Social Security at the beginning of each month. When you report your earnings, make sure to include overtime, vacation pay and bonuses. If your income changes because of a job loss or promotion, Social Security will likely either increase or decrease your payments. Learn more by reading the fact sheet, “Reporting Wages When You Receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI),” at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!