Social Security: Social Security is important for women

Supplemental Security Income Q&A:

Q: I am getting Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Can I get other kinds of help?

A: You may be able to get other assistance. For example, in most states, SSI recipients also get Medicaid. You should contact your medical assistance office. Also, SSI recipients are sometimes eligible for social services provided by the state, city or county where they live. These may include arrangements for meals or transportation. SSI recipients also may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or “food stamps,” in many states. More information is available at your local public assistance office.

Q: I receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), got a job promotion, and received a pay increase. Do I need to tell Social Security about the promotion?

A: Because the SSI program is needs based, the amount of the payment you receive is partly based on your income. You need to report your wages monthly to make sure you get timely and accurate payments. The law requires you to report your earnings by phone or mail or take your pay stubs to Social Security at the beginning of each month. When you report your earnings, make sure to include overtime, vacation pay and bonuses. If your income changes because of a job loss or promotion, Social Security will likely either increase or decrease your payments. Learn more by reading the fact sheet, “Reporting Wages When You Receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI),” at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

