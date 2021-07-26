Social Security: Social Security lets you change your direct deposit online

Social Security lets you change your direct deposit online

The most convenient way to change your direct deposit information with us is by creating a my Social Security account online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you create your account, you can update your bank information from anywhere.

We are committed to protecting your personal information, so we take steps to verify who you are. If you already have an account, we verified your identity when you created your personal my Social Security account. If you can’t remember your username or password, don’t worry. At the sign-in screen select Forgot Username or Forgot Password and follow the simple but secure steps to reset them.

When you are ready to change your direct deposit, we highly recommend that you do not close your old bank account until you have seen your Social Security deposit show up in the new bank account.

We always strive to put you in control by providing the best experience and service no matter where or how you decide to do business with us. Remember, you can do much of your business with us online at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.

Disability Q&A

Q: I am injured and will be out of work for six months. Can I qualify for short-term disability?

A: No. Social Security pays only for total disability — conditions that render you unable to work and are expected to last for at least a year or end in death. No benefits are payable for partial disability or short-term disability.

Q: I get Social Security because of a disability. How often will my case be reviewed to determine if I’m still eligible?

A: How often we review your medical condition depends on how severe it is and the likelihood it will improve. Your award notice tells you when you can expect your first review using the following terminology:

• Medical improvement expected — If your condition is expected to improve within a specific time, your first review will be six to 18 months after you started getting disability benefits.

• Medical improvement possible — If improvement in your medical condition is possible, your case will be reviewed about every three years.

• Medical improvement not expected — If your medical condition is unlikely to improve, your case will be reviewed about once every five to seven years.

For more information, visit www.ssa.gov.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.