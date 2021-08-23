Social Security: Social Security online learning tools

Our online learning resources for educators are great for teaching people about Social Security! Chances are a student will know someone who receives retirement or disability benefits. This could be a way to relate our many programs to a new audience, and show them that our programs help people other than retirees. Understanding how Social Security helps wounded warriors, and children and adults with disabilities can lead to greater empathy and provide a path to inspired learning.

We offer an educator’s toolkit to engage students and educate them about our programs. Use the toolkit to create your own lesson plan! The toolkit includes:

• Lesson plans with objectives.

• Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan.

• Links to Social Security web pages.

• Talking points.

• Quiz questions and answers.

You can access the toolkit at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/educators.html.

As your child’s first educator, you can use our toolkit to introduce your child or grandchild to the importance of Social Security programs.

We value and welcome the efforts of teachers to educate America’s young people. We want to help spark discussions with students about the benefits Social Security provides to millions of people. Please share our toolkit with your favorite educators today.

Medicare Q&A

Q: What can I do if my Medicare prescription drug plan says it won't pay for a drug that my doctor prescribed for me?

A: If your Medicare prescription drug plan decides that it won't pay for a prescription drug, it must tell you in writing why the drug isn't covered in a letter called a "Notice of Denial of Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage." Read the notice carefully because it will explain how to ask for an appeal. Your prescribing doctor can ask your Medicare drug plan for an expedited redetermination (first level appeal) for you, if the doctor tells the plan that waiting for a standard appeal decision may seriously harm your health. For more information, visit www.medicare.gov.

Q: I applied for Medicare benefits last week. How can I check the status of my application?

A: You can check the application status online with your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/signin, but you must wait five days from the date you originally filed. If you are unable to check your status online, call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.