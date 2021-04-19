Social Security: Social Security’s many online services

If you are receiving benefits, you can: request a replacement Social Security number or Medicare card, set up or change direct deposit, print a Social Security 1099 (SSA-1099) form, opt out of mailed notices for those available online, print a benefit verification letter and change your address.

Please let your family and friends know they can do much of their business with us online at www.ssa.gov.

Disability Q&A

Q: My doctor said he thinks I’m disabled. Who decides if I meet the requirements for Social Security disability benefits?

A: We first will review your application to make sure you meet some basic requirements for Social Security disability benefits, such as whether you worked enough years to qualify. Then we will send your application to the disability determination services office in your state, often called the “DDS” or “state agency.” Your state agency completes the disability decision for us. Doctors and disability specialists in the state agency ask your doctors for information about your condition. They consider all the facts in your case. They use the medical evidence from your doctors and hospitals, clinics or institutions where you have been treated and all other information.