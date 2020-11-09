Social Security: Social Security spouses’ benefits explained

Understanding how your future retirement might affect your spouse is important. Here are a few things to remember when you’re planning for your retirement. Your spouse’s benefit amount could be up to 50 percent of your full retirement age benefit amount. If you qualify for a benefit from your own work history and a spouse’s record, we always pay your own benefit first. You cannot receive spouse’s benefits unless your spouse is receiving their retirement benefits (except for divorced spouses).
If you took your reduced retirement first while waiting for your spouse to reach retirement age, your own retirement portion remains reduced. When you add spouse’s benefits later, the total retirement and spouses benefit together will total less than 50 percent of the worker’s amount. You can find out more about this at www.ssa.gov/OACT/quickcalc/spouse.html.
If your spouse’s retirement benefit is higher than your retirement benefit, and he or she chooses to take reduced benefits and dies first, your survivor benefit will be reduced, but may be higher than what your spouse received.
If your deceased spouse started receiving reduced retirement benefits before their full retirement age, a special rule called the retirement insurance benefit limit may apply to you. The retirement insurance benefit limit is the maximum survivor benefit you may receive. Generally, the limit is the higher of the reduced monthly retirement benefit the deceased spouse would have been entitled to if they had lived, or 82.5% of the unreduced deceased spouse’s monthly benefit if they had started receiving benefits at their full retirement age (rather than choosing to receive a reduced retirement benefit early).
Knowing about these benefits can help you plan your financial future. Access a wealth of useful information and use our benefits planners at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.
Retirement Q&A:
Q: I receive retirement benefits, but I also still work. How much can I earn and still collect Social Security retirement benefits?
A: Social Security uses the formulas below, depending on your age, to determine how much you can earn before we must reduce your benefit:
• If you are younger than full retirement age: $1 in benefits will be deducted for each $2 you earn above the annual limit ($18,240 in 2020).
• In the year you reach your full retirement age: $1 in benefits will be deducted for each $3 you earn above a different limit ($48,600 in 2020), but we count only earnings before the month you reach full retirement age.
• Starting with the month you reach full retirement age: You will get your benefits with no limit on your earnings.
Find out your full retirement age at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/ageincrease.htm.
Q: Although I stopped working a few years ago, I had additional seasonal earnings after my retirement. Will my monthly Social Security retirement benefit increase?
A: Each year, we review the records for all working Social Security recipients to see if additional earnings may increase their monthly benefit amounts. If an increase is due, we calculate a new benefit amount and pay the increase retroactive to January following the year of earnings. You can learn more about how work affects your benefits by reading our publication, "How Work Affects Your Benefits," at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.
