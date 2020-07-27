Social Security: Social Security still available to serve

During the current coronavirus pandemic, we continue to provide help to you and other people in your communities. While our offices are not providing service to walk-in visitors due to COVID-19, we remain ready and able to help you by phone with most Social Security business. You can speak with a representative by calling your local Social Security office or our national 800 number. You can find local office phone numbers online by using our Social Security Office Locator at www.ssa.gov/locator.
We offer many secure and convenient online services at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices, where you can:
• Apply for Retirement, Disability, and Medicare benefits;
• Check the status of an application or appeal;
• Request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas);
• Print a benefit verification letter; and
• Much more.
Although you can do most of your business with us online, we know that service channel isn’t right for everyone. You can still count on us by phone. If you have a critical situation and we cannot help you with by phone or online, we may be able to schedule an appointment for you.
If you need help, please don’t wait until we can see you in person. Call us now and get the help you need. We also understand that getting medical and other documentation can be difficult due to the pandemic, so we are continuing to extend certain deadlines wherever possible.
HELPING THOSE WITH DISABILITIES
We pay monthly Supplemental Security Income (SSI) to people with disabilities who have low income and few resources, and people who are age 65 or older without disabilities who meet the financial limits.
Income is money you receive, such as wages, Social Security benefits, and pensions. Income also includes things like food and shelter. The amount of income you can receive each month and still get SSI depends partly on where you live.
Resources are things you own, including real estate, bank accounts, cash, stocks, and bonds, which we count in deciding if you qualify for SSI. You may be able to get SSI if your resources are worth $2,000 or less. A couple may be able to get SSI if they have resources worth $3,000 or less. If you own property that you are trying to sell, you may be able to get SSI while trying to sell it.
We will not count economic impact payments, also known as coronavirus stimulus payments or CARES Act payments, as income for SSI. These payments will also not count as resources for 12 months. You can read more about qualifying for SSI at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-11000.pdf.
If you’re an adult with a disability intending to file for both SSI and Social Security Disability Insurance, you can apply online for both benefits at the same time if you:
- Are between the ages of 18 and 65;
- Have never been married;
- Aren’t blind,
- Are a U.S. citizen residing in one of the 50 states, District of Columbia, or the Northern Mariana Islands; and
- Haven’t applied for or received SSI benefits in the past.
We’re here for you. You can find more information at www.ssa.gov/benefits.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.
