Social Security: Social Security survivors benefits

A: First, don’t carry your Social Security card with you. Keep it secure at home with your other important papers. Second, don’t readily give out your Social Security number. While many banks, schools, doctors, landlords, and others will request your number, it is your decision whether to provide it. Ask if there is some other way to identify you in their records.

If you are the victim of identity theft, you should report it right away. To report identity theft, fraud, or misuse of your Social Security number, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) (the nation’s consumer protection agency) recommends you: Place a fraud alert on your credit file by contacting one of the following companies (The company you contact is required to contact the other two, which will then place alerts on your reports.): Equifax, 1-800-525-6285; Trans Union, 1-800-680-7289; or Experian, 1-888-397-3742. Review your credit report for inquiries from companies you have not contacted, accounts you did not open, and debts on your accounts you cannot explain. Close any accounts you know, or believe, have been tampered with or opened fraudulently. File a report with your local police or the police in the community where the identity theft took place. File a complaint with the FTC at 1-877-438-4338 (TTY 1-866-653-4261).

Q: Why is it so important that my baby have a Social Security number?

A: Your child may need a Social Security number if you are planning to open a bank account, buy savings bonds, obtain medical coverage, or apply for government services for the child. Your child will also need a Social Security number if you are going to declare him or her on your taxes. Getting a Social Security number for your newborn is voluntary, but it is a good idea to apply when your child is born. You can apply for a Social Security number for your baby when you apply for your baby’s birth certificate. The state agency that issues birth certificates will give us your child’s information and we will mail you a Social Security card with the child’s Social Security number. Visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber for more information.

