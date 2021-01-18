Social Security: Submit your disability update report online

We are required to conduct continuing eligibility reviews for disabled beneficiaries every three years. This process requires that beneficiaries complete a Continuing Disability Review mailer to update information about their medical conditions and recent treatments.
We now offer an online option to complete this update and provide any supporting documents about your medical treatment or your work.
We designed this new form with convenience in mind — and to save you time. You can access the online form at www.ssa.gov/ssa455-online-form. (Use either Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome for the best online experience.)
You will need your Social Security number, your current address and phone number, and a valid email address to complete the form. Also, you must have received a request for an updated disability report in the mail.
Once you “Click to Sign,” you will receive an email from echosign.com asking you to confirm your digital signature. Check your junk folder if you don’t receive it within a few minutes. Your signature isn’t complete — and your form won’t be processed — until you complete the instructions in your email.
Please visit our blog at blog.ssa.gov for more articles — and our frequently asked questions page at ssa.gov/faq. Please be sure to let your friends and loved ones know about this new online option.
NOTE: The mention of Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement by the Social Security Administration.
Disability Q&A
Q: I’m getting ready to start filling out my disability benefits application online, but I’m concerned I will need to stop before I can finish it. Can I stop before completing the application and come back to finish it later? If so, how do I return to my online application to finish it when I have all the information I need?
A: Applying for disability is a multi-step process that may take one to two hours to complete, depending on your situation. You can save your application as you go. This allows you to come back and finish later.
When you start your application, you will receive a “Re-entry Number.” You will need this number to return to your application to complete it. You can go back to the online application at www.socialsecurity.gov/disabilityonline. After you’re finished and have submitted your application, we’ll contact you with any updates or questions we may have about your information. Sign up for or log in to your personal my Social Security account to check your application status at www.socialsecurity.gov/signin.
Q: Often, I need assistance with day-to-day tasks. My daughter offered to help me with my Social Security claim and wants to represent me. Is that okay?
A: You can choose to have a representative help you when you do business with Social Security. We’ll work with your representative in the same way we would work with you. Select a qualified person, because this person will act for you in most Social Security matters. First, you will need to fill out the Appoint a Representative form at www.socialsecurity.gov/forms/ssa-1696.pdf. Keep in mind that an attorney or other individual who wants to collect a fee for providing services in connection with a claim must generally obtain our prior authorization.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.