Social Security: Submit your disability update report online

Disability Q&A

Q: I’m getting ready to start filling out my disability benefits application online, but I’m concerned I will need to stop before I can finish it. Can I stop before completing the application and come back to finish it later? If so, how do I return to my online application to finish it when I have all the information I need?

A: Applying for disability is a multi-step process that may take one to two hours to complete, depending on your situation. You can save your application as you go. This allows you to come back and finish later.

When you start your application, you will receive a “Re-entry Number.” You will need this number to return to your application to complete it. You can go back to the online application at www.socialsecurity.gov/disabilityonline. After you’re finished and have submitted your application, we’ll contact you with any updates or questions we may have about your information. Sign up for or log in to your personal my Social Security account to check your application status at www.socialsecurity.gov/signin.