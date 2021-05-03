Social Security: Supplemental Security Income benefits for children with disabilities

• Who is blind must not be working or earning more than $2,190 a month in 2021.

• Who is not blind, must not be working or earning more than $1,310 a month in 2021.

Earnings amounts usually change every year. Some older teenagers may have part-time jobs or be involved in work programs, which Social Security will count for financial eligibility.

In addition, if an unmarried child under age 18 is living at home, Social Security may consider some of the parents’ income as the child’s income. We make allowances for the parents and their other children living in the home when we consider the parents’ income. You can read more about children’s benefits in our publication, Benefits for Children with Disabilities at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10026.pdf.

If you are a parent or know a parent, guardian, caregiver, or representative of a child you think may be eligible, visit our Disability Benefits-Apply for a Child (Under Age 18) at www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability/apply-child.html to learn more and begin an application.

General Q&A

Q: I prefer reading by audio book. Does Social Security have audio publications?