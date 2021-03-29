Social Security: The many things you can do online with Social Security

The many things you can do online with Social Security
Are you looking for new ways to save time? Check out our online services available through your secure my Social Security account. We have lots to offer you online whether you receive benefits from Social Security or not.
If you do not currently receive benefits, you can: request a replacement Social Security card; review your earnings history and see an estimate of your future Social Security benefits; compare benefit amounts depending on what age you start receiving benefits; apply for retirement benefits when you are ready; and check the status of your Social Security application.
If you already receive benefits, you can: get a benefit verification or proof of income letter; request a replacement Social Security or Medicare card; set up or change direct deposit; change your address; get a replacement Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099); and opt-out of certain mailed notices.
Your personal my Social Security account includes a secure Message Center where you can receive sensitive communications. For example, you can view your annual cost-of-living adjustments before you would normally receive them in the mail. You will receive both mailed and online notices unless you opt-out of receiving notices by mail that are available online.
We designed these online features to save you time. Create your personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
We offer many other online resources at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices. Please let friends and family know they can access them from the comfort of their home or office, and on the go from their mobile phones.
Medicare Q&A
Q: I didn’t enroll in Medicare Part B back when my Part A started a few years ago. Can I enroll now?
A: It depends. The general enrollment period for Medicare Part B, medical insurance, begins Jan. 1 and runs through March 31. Keep in mind that although there is no monthly premium for Medicare Part A, there will be a premium for your Medicare Part B. In most cases, that premium goes up each 12-month period you were eligible for it and elected not to enroll. If you are covered by a group healthcare plan based on your employment or the employment of a spouse, you may qualify for a special enrollment. Special enrollments may be processed at any point during the year, but require proof of coverage. To find out more about Medicare, visit www.medicare.gov or www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/.
Q: I found out that my daughter submitted incorrect information about my resources when she completed my Application for Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Costs. How can I get my application changed now to show the correct amount?
A: You can call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) and let us know. We will match information on your application with data from other federal agencies. If there is a discrepancy that requires verification, we will contact you. For additional information about Medicare prescription drug plans or enrollment periods, visit www.medicare.gov or call 1-800-633-4227.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.