Social Security: Three ways to fight scammers who target your Social Security benefits

If you do not have ongoing business with our agency, it is unlikely we will contact you. Again, if you get a suspicious call claiming to be from Social Security, you should hang up and report it right away to our Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov.

Supplemental Security Income Q&A

Q: I know you need to have limited resources to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). But what is considered a resource?

A: Resources are things you own that you can use for support. They include cash, real estate, personal belongings, bank accounts, stocks and bonds. To be eligible for SSI a person must have no more than $2,000 in countable resources. A married couple must have no more than $3,000 in countable resources. If you own resources over the SSI limit, you may be able to get SSI benefits while trying to sell the resources.