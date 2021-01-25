Social Security: Three ways to fight scammers who target your Social Security benefits

Scammers are always finding new ways to steal your money and personal information by exploiting your fears. The most effective way to defeat scammers is to know how to identify scams and to ignore suspicious calls and emails.
One common tactic scammers use is posing as federal agents and other law enforcement. They may claim your Social Security number is linked to a crime. They may even threaten to arrest you if you do not comply with their instructions. Here are three things you can do: hang up right away or do not reply to the email; never give personal information, money or retail gift cards; and report the scam at oig.ssa.gov immediately to Social Security’s law enforcement team at the Office of the Inspector General.
You should continue to remain vigilant of phone calls when someone says there’s a problem with your Social Security number or your benefits. If you owe money to Social Security, we will mail you a letter explaining your rights, payment options and information about appealing.
There are a few ways you can identify a scam call or email. Remember that we will never threaten you with benefit suspension, arrest or other legal action unless you pay a fine or fee; promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment; require payment by retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency or prepaid debit card; demand secrecy from you in handling a Social Security-related problem; or send official letters or reports containing personally identifiable information via email.
If you do not have ongoing business with our agency, it is unlikely we will contact you. Again, if you get a suspicious call claiming to be from Social Security, you should hang up and report it right away to our Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov.
Supplemental Security Income Q&A
Q: I know you need to have limited resources to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). But what is considered a resource?
A: Resources are things you own that you can use for support. They include cash, real estate, personal belongings, bank accounts, stocks and bonds. To be eligible for SSI a person must have no more than $2,000 in countable resources. A married couple must have no more than $3,000 in countable resources. If you own resources over the SSI limit, you may be able to get SSI benefits while trying to sell the resources.
Not all of your resources count toward the SSI resource limit. For example: the home you live in and the land it's on do not count; your personal effects and household goods do not count; life insurance policies may not count, depending on their value; your car usually does not count; burial plots for you and members of your immediate family do not count; up to $1,500 in burial funds for you and up to $1,500 in burial funds for your spouse may not count; and if you are blind or have a disability, some items may not count if you plan to use them to work or earn extra income.
You may also wish to read our material on "resources" in the booklet, Understanding SSI at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi/text-understanding-ssi.htm.
Q: Who is eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?
A: People who receive SSI are age 65 or older, blind or disabled with limited income and resources. Go to www.socialsecurity.gov for income and resource limits. The general fund of the U. S. Treasury makes SSI payments. They do not come out of the Social Security Trust Fund.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.