Social Security: Top 10 sites of Social Security

We provide our online services to improve our service to you. Here are our top 10 websites of 2019:

1. Open your own personal my Social Security account, which will enable you to verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, obtain benefit verification letters, update your Social Security information if you receive benefits, and more at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. We’ve recently added some new features to make doing business with us easier than ever.

2. Need answers to your Social Security related questions? Our Frequently Asked Questions page is the authoritative source at www.socialsecurity.gov/faq.

3. Our hub for Social Security news and updates is our blog: Social Security Matters at blog.socialsecurity.gov. You can use social media to easily share these informative articles with friends and family.

4. Knowing how much money you may get in the future can help you plan your finances. Get instant, personalized estimates of your future Social Security benefits at www.socialsecurity.gov/estimator.