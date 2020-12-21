Social Security: Top ten sites of Social Security

8. There’s no need to call or visit a local office when you use our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.

9. There are times when you may need to fill out a form and submit it to us. You can find what you need easily at www.ssa.gov/forms.

10. Reporting Social Security fraud is a key part of preventing it. You can help stop scammers at www.ssa.gov/antifraudfacts.

We care about giving you easy access to the information you need from us. Please feel free to share these pages with your friends and family.

Disability Q&A:

Q: I applied for disability benefits, but was denied. I’d like to appeal. Can I do it online?

A: Yes. In fact, the best way to file a Social Security appeal is online. Our online appeal process is convenient and secure. Just go to www.socialsecurity.gov/disability/appeal to appeal the decision. For people who don’t have access to the internet, you can call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to schedule an appointment to visit your local Social Security office to file your appeal.

Q: Is there a time limit on how long you can get Social Security disability benefits?

A: No. Your disability benefits will continue as long as your medical condition has not improved, and you cannot work. We will periodically review your case to determine if you continue to be eligible. If you are still receiving disability benefits when you reach your full retirement age, your disability benefits will automatically be converted to retirement benefits. The amount you receive will remain the same. Learn more about at www.socialsecurity.gov/disability.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.