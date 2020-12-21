Social Security: Top ten sites of Social Security

Our online services often allow you to do business with us without visiting a local office or calling. Here are our top 10 webpages of 2020:
1. Open your own personal my Social Security account, where you can verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, obtain benefit verification letters, update your Social Security information if you receive benefits, and more, at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. We continue to add new features to make doing business with us easier than ever.
2. Need answers to your Social Security related questions? Our Frequently Asked Questions page is the authoritative source at www.ssa.gov/faq.
3. Our hub for Social Security news and updates is our blog at blog.socialsecurity.gov. You can use social media to easily share these informative articles with friends and family.
4. You can complete and submit our online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/retirement.
5. You can conveniently apply for disability benefits online at www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability.
6. Access our publication library — we have online booklets and pamphlets (including audio versions) on key subjects at www.ssa.gov/pubs.
7. You can learn everything you need to know about Medicare at our dedicated page at www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare.
8. There’s no need to call or visit a local office when you use our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.
9. There are times when you may need to fill out a form and submit it to us. You can find what you need easily at www.ssa.gov/forms.
10. Reporting Social Security fraud is a key part of preventing it. You can help stop scammers at www.ssa.gov/antifraudfacts.
We care about giving you easy access to the information you need from us. Please feel free to share these pages with your friends and family.
Disability Q&A:
Q: I applied for disability benefits, but was denied. I’d like to appeal. Can I do it online?
A: Yes. In fact, the best way to file a Social Security appeal is online. Our online appeal process is convenient and secure. Just go to www.socialsecurity.gov/disability/appeal to appeal the decision. For people who don’t have access to the internet, you can call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to schedule an appointment to visit your local Social Security office to file your appeal.
Q: Is there a time limit on how long you can get Social Security disability benefits?
A: No. Your disability benefits will continue as long as your medical condition has not improved, and you cannot work. We will periodically review your case to determine if you continue to be eligible. If you are still receiving disability benefits when you reach your full retirement age, your disability benefits will automatically be converted to retirement benefits. The amount you receive will remain the same. Learn more about at www.socialsecurity.gov/disability.
