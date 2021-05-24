Social Security: Unemployment insurance fraud and Social Security

Unemployment insurance fraud and Social Security
Scammers are using the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to file fraudulent unemployment claims, often using someone else’s identity. Scammers may even use the identity of someone who is receiving or applying for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.
SSI applicants and recipients who begin receiving — or appear to begin receiving — state Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits could appear to be ineligible for SSI benefits. They could even appear to be overpaid because of an unemployment claim filed in their name.
These UI fraud schemes are widespread and affect most states. The United States Secret Service is investigating more than 500 claims in over 40 states related to unemployment fraud.
At Social Security, we’re taking steps to verify whether SSI applicants and recipients are victims of UI fraud. We will not reduce or terminate your payments due to a fraudulent unemployment claim filed on our behalf. If you suspect you may be a victim of fraud, report it to your state fraud hotline at www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/UIIDtheft. You may also report suspicions of fraud to your local unemployment office.
Remember that scammers always look for a chance to exploit your fears. Don’t fall for their tactics — and guard your personal information. Please share this information with your friends and family — and let’s help each other stay vigilant.
Disability Q&A
Q: What is the five-month waiting period for Social Security disability benefits?
A: The law states Social Security disability benefits can be paid only after you have been disabled continuously throughout a period of five full calendar months. Social Security disability benefits begin with the sixth full month after the date your disability began. You are not able to receive benefits for any month during the waiting period. Learn more at www.ssa.gov/disability.
Q: How do I know if I have worked long enough to qualify for Social Security disability benefits?
A: You must have worked long enough — and recently enough — under Social Security to qualify for disability benefits. Social Security work credits are based on your total yearly wages or self-employment income. You can earn up to four credits each year. The amount needed for a credit changes from year to year. The number of work credits you need to qualify for disability benefits depends on your age when you become disabled. Generally, you need 40 credits, 20 of which you earned in the last 10 years, ending with the year you become disabled. However, younger workers may qualify with fewer credits. To learn more, see our Disability Planner at www.ssa.gov/planners/disability.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.