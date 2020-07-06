Social Security: Work with us from home
Social Security

Social Security: Work with us from home

{{featured_button_text}}

With so many services available online through my Social Security, signing up for a secure account will help you conduct Social Security business from home. With your personal my Social Security account, you can:

  • Estimate your future benefits with our Retirement Calculator to compare different dates or ages to begin receiving benefits;
  • Check the status of your Social Security application;
  • Review your work history; and
  • Request a replacement Social Security card (in most States).

If you already receive benefits, you can also:

  • Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter;
  • Set up or change your direct deposit;
  • Change your address;
  • Request a replacement Medicare card; and
  • Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).

You can even use your personal my Social Security account to opt out of receiving certain notices by mail, such as the annual cost-of-living adjustments and the income-related monthly adjustment amount notice. Instead, through the Message Center you can receive secure, sensitive communications.

Let your friends and family know that they can create a my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

TikTok risks losing its biggest market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News