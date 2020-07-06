Social Security: Work with us from home

With so many services available online through my Social Security, signing up for a secure account will help you conduct Social Security business from home. With your personal my Social Security account, you can:
- Estimate your future benefits with our Retirement Calculator to compare different dates or ages to begin receiving benefits;
- Check the status of your Social Security application;
- Review your work history; and
- Request a replacement Social Security card (in most States).
If you already receive benefits, you can also:
- Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter;
- Set up or change your direct deposit;
- Change your address;
- Request a replacement Medicare card; and
- Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).
You can even use your personal my Social Security account to opt out of receiving certain notices by mail, such as the annual cost-of-living adjustments and the income-related monthly adjustment amount notice. Instead, through the Message Center you can receive secure, sensitive communications.
Let your friends and family know that they can create a my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!