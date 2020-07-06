Social Security: Work with us from home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With so many services available online through my Social Security, signing up for a secure account will help you conduct Social Security business from home. With your personal my Social Security account, you can:

Estimate your future benefits with our Retirement Calculator to compare different dates or ages to begin receiving benefits;

Check the status of your Social Security application;

Review your work history; and

Request a replacement Social Security card (in most States).

If you already receive benefits, you can also:

Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter;

Set up or change your direct deposit;

Change your address;

Request a replacement Medicare card; and

Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).

You can even use your personal my Social Security account to opt out of receiving certain notices by mail, such as the annual cost-of-living adjustments and the income-related monthly adjustment amount notice. Instead, through the Message Center you can receive secure, sensitive communications.

Let your friends and family know that they can create a my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.