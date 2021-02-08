Social Security: Workers in your home and Social Security

Do you plan to pay a cleaning person, cook, gardener, baby sitter or other household worker at least $2,300 in 2021? This amount includes any cash you pay for your household employee’s transportation, meals and housing. If you will pay at least $2,300 to one person, you have some additional financial responsibilities.
When you pay at least $2,300 in wages to a household worker, you must do all of the following: deduct Social Security and Medicare taxes from those wages, pay these taxes to the Internal Revenue Service and report the wages to Social Security.
For every $2,300 in wages, most household employees earn credits toward Social Security benefits and Medicare coverage. Generally, people need 10 years of work to qualify for: retirement benefits (as early as age 62), disability benefits for the worker and the worker’s dependents, survivors benefits for the worker’s family and Medicare benefits.
You can learn more about reporting household worker income by reading Household Workers at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10021.pdf.
Retirement Q&A
Q: How long does it take to complete the online application for retirement benefits?
A: It can take as little as 15 minutes to complete the online application. In most cases, once your application is submitted electronically, you’re done. There are no forms to sign and usually no documentation is required. Social Security will process your application and contact you if any further information is needed. There's no need to wait for an appointment with a Social Security representative. To retire online, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/retireonline.
Q: How long do I need to work to become eligible for retirement benefits?
A: Everyone born in 1929 or later needs 40 Social Security credits to be eligible for retirement benefits. You can earn up to four credits per year, so you will need at least 10 years of work to become eligible for retirement benefits. During your working years, earnings covered by Social Security are posted to your Social Security record. You earn credits based on those earnings. If you become disabled or die before age 62, the number of credits needed to qualify for Social Security benefits depends on your age at the time you die or become disabled. A minimum of six credits is required to qualify for Social Security benefits regardless of your age. You can create a my Social Security account to check and periodically monitor how many credits you have. Just go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.