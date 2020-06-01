Social Security: Your social security number makes you, you
Social Security: Your social security number makes you, you

Each May, Social Security releases the top 10 baby names of the previous year. Along with a name, almost every newborn receives a Social Security number at birth. Your name is what makes you, you! Your name is linked to your Social Security number, and it connects you to important national programs, such as disability, retirement, and survivors benefits.

Are you thinking about having children or already expecting a newborn? If so, at the top of your new parent or guardian to-do list should be “get my child a Social Security number.” It’s one of the first steps that you can take to protect their bright future. To learn more about this topic, read our Social Security Numbers for Children publication at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10023.pdf and explore our Parents and Guardians page at www.ssa.gov/people/parents.

Are you curious where your own name appears in the baby names list? See how your name ranks, as far back as 1879 at www.ssa.gov/oact/babynames.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.

