St. Louis Zoo to reopen in June

SAINT LOUIS -- The St. Louis Zoo will reopen to the public on Saturday, June 13, with new guidelines.

"I am excited to share the news about our reopening and I hope everyone knows that the Saint Louis Zoo values safety," Jeffrey Bonner, the zoo's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement Wednesday. "I am amazed at the incredible care our staff has provided to the animals during this pandemic as well as the diligent work underway in preparation to provide our guests with safe and memorable experiences."

According to a statement, the "unique characteristics" of the zoo campus and the many outdoor areas make it possible to open the zoo with "numerous" safety measures.

Those measures include social distancing made possible by limited attendance and timed, free reservations for entrance to the zoo.

The zoo will be open seven days a week. Guests can make reservations at stlzoo.org beginning Monday, June 8, at 9 a.m.

Zoo staff members will wear masks or face coverings. All guests over the age of 9 also will be required to wear masks or face coverings, with some exemptions. Guests will be allowed to remove their masks if they have appropriate social distancing while eating and drinking.

More specific details will be announced as the opening nears, according to the zoo's statement.

