Watch now: Low-cost computers offered through April 23 event in Normal

NORMAL — Low-income families and individuals without access to technology have an opportunity purchase an affordable refurbished computer through a PC distribution event next week.
“As learning and working from home continue, access to affordable technology is essential in today’s world,” Vasu Gadhiraju, director of innovation and technology for the town of Normal, said Thursday in a news release. “It is increasingly important to bridge the digital divide in our community.”
Qualifying individuals can purchase a $40 refurbished computer through a drive-through distribution event April 23 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal.
The distribution event is a partnership between PCs for People, a nonprofit organization, the town of Normal, the Children's Discovery Museum, and the Normal Public Library.
PCs for People, founded in 1998, hosts distribution events across the United States and has helped 155,000 people purchase affordable computers. Gadhiraju told The Pantagraph on Thursday that the town wanted to host its own distribution event for McLean County and beyond.
“Because of COVID, a lot of people were affected and the digital divide was more and more apparent,” she said. “People who would like to take advantage of a low-cost computer, we don’t want them to have to drive three or four hours to get that computer.
"We really hope people in Central Illinois can take advantage of this."
Children's Discovery Museum Executive Director Beth Whisman said many families in McLean County struggled with technology access after schools closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. But access goes beyond families needing technology for their students.
“Some families relied on their child’s school-issued hardware to sustain household online needs throughout the pandemic," she said in a news release. "That isn’t sustainable. This event will help our families and all residents who need a household computer year-round to cover vital needs and services and to keep them connected to the community.”
The distribution event is open to all qualifying individuals in Illinois. Qualifying individuals include a household income below the 200% poverty level or individuals currently enrolled in an income-based government assistance program.
Individuals must provide a photo ID and an "eligibility proof document" — such as a a tax return — dated within the last six months with the recipient's name printed on the document.
People are encouraged to register for the event at tinyurl.com/pcsforpeopleIL. Registration is not required.
