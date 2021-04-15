Watch now: Low-cost computers offered through April 23 event in Normal

PCs for People, founded in 1998, hosts distribution events across the United States and has helped 155,000 people purchase affordable computers. Gadhiraju told The Pantagraph on Thursday that the town wanted to host its own distribution event for McLean County and beyond.

“Because of COVID, a lot of people were affected and the digital divide was more and more apparent,” she said. “People who would like to take advantage of a low-cost computer, we don’t want them to have to drive three or four hours to get that computer.

"We really hope people in Central Illinois can take advantage of this."

Children's Discovery Museum Executive Director Beth Whisman said many families in McLean County struggled with technology access after schools closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. But access goes beyond families needing technology for their students.