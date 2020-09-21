Three ways to use Social Security online

You may also be able to quickly request a replacement card online with a my Social Security account, if you meet certain qualifications listed at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Frequently Asked Questions — Do you have to pay taxes on Social Security benefits? How do you apply for Social Security retirement benefits? What is your full retirement age? Discover the answers to your Social Security related questions at our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq.

With so many services available online, we are here for you when your schedule allows.

Learn Online with Social Security

With more people learning online, we would like to highlight some of the digital resources we have for educators. Chances are a student will know someone who receives retirement or disability benefits. This could be a way to relate our many programs to a new audience. Showing young people that our programs help wounded warriors and children with disabilities can help them develop greater empathy and provide a path to inspired learning.