 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
5 QUESTIONS WITH | Casey Wichmann

5 questions with Casey Wichmann, Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway executive director

  • 0
Sprague's Service Station

In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, visitors congregate outside Ryburn Place at Sprague's Super Service, 305 Pine St. in Normal, during its grand opening. The site is one of the attractions on the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway.

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
{{featured_button_text}}

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Casey Wichmann

Position: Executive director, Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway

Casey Wichmann

Wichmann

1. What are some highlighted stops along Illinois Route 66 in Central Illinois? 

A few of the must-see attractions are Sprague’s Super Service in Normal, the McLean County Museum of History, the Bunyan statue in Atlanta, the Mill in Lincoln, and the Cozy Dog and Motorheads in Springfield. The Byway has recently launched a mobile app to help travelers navigate Illinois Route 66. The app is free and can be downloaded by searching “Explore Illinois Route 66” in the App Store or on Google Play.

Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway

2. What are your responsibilities as executive director of the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway?

People are also reading…

As the executive director, I oversee the day-to-day operations of the Byway, but like all nonprofit leaders, I do just about everything. I’m lucky to have an amazing assistant director, and together we are able to provide marketing and financial support to our members along the road. In addition to supporting our members, we work to enhance and promote economic opportunities for each Illinois Route 66 community by preserving, sustaining and increasing heritage and cultural tourism. We serve 90 communities in Illinois.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
5 questions with John Stark, Illinois Shakespeare Festival artistic director

3. How long have you served as executive director? What did you do before?

I have been the executive director of the Byway since March 2020. Prior to working at the Byway, I was the director of marketing and development for the Illinois Association of Park Districts. Before that, I worked for the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish & School as their director of finance and fund development.

4. What types of events are happening along Route 66 this year?

Thankfully, it seems that communities are getting back to normal, and events are popping up along the road from north to south. A few of the larger events are the 2021 Joliet Area Historical Museum Rooftop Summer Music SeriesPontiac’s Rockin’ at the River Concert SeriesAtlanta’s Market Weekend on Route 66Get Your 6.6 on Route 66Litchfield Pickers Market, the International Mother Road Festival in Springfield, and the regular car cruise-ins up and down the road on various nights and within various cities! We have a full event listing on our website, illinoisroute66.org.

5. What hobbies and activities do you enjoy outside of work?

I enjoy walking, shopping, swimming, cooking and spending time with my three daughters and three dogs. My fiancé and I enjoy traveling, dining out and spending time with friends. I have several volunteer positions that I enjoy; I am on the board of the Old State Capitol Foundation, I head the Economic Development Working Group for the Road Ahead Partnership and I co-chair the Route 66 Monarch Flyway.

A shortage of parts may be making a shortage of bikes at local stores.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Need to get away?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News