5 questions with Casey Wichmann, Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway executive director

Name: Casey Wichmann

Position: Executive director, Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway

1. What are some highlighted stops along Illinois Route 66 in Central Illinois?

A few of the must-see attractions are Sprague’s Super Service in Normal, the McLean County Museum of History, the Bunyan statue in Atlanta, the Mill in Lincoln, and the Cozy Dog and Motorheads in Springfield. The Byway has recently launched a mobile app to help travelers navigate Illinois Route 66. The app is free and can be downloaded by searching “Explore Illinois Route 66” in the App Store or on Google Play.

2. What are your responsibilities as executive director of the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway?

As the executive director, I oversee the day-to-day operations of the Byway, but like all nonprofit leaders, I do just about everything. I’m lucky to have an amazing assistant director, and together we are able to provide marketing and financial support to our members along the road. In addition to supporting our members, we work to enhance and promote economic opportunities for each Illinois Route 66 community by preserving, sustaining and increasing heritage and cultural tourism. We serve 90 communities in Illinois.

3. How long have you served as executive director? What did you do before?

I have been the executive director of the Byway since March 2020. Prior to working at the Byway, I was the director of marketing and development for the Illinois Association of Park Districts. Before that, I worked for the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish & School as their director of finance and fund development.

4. What types of events are happening along Route 66 this year?

5. What hobbies and activities do you enjoy outside of work?

I enjoy walking, shopping, swimming, cooking and spending time with my three daughters and three dogs. My fiancé and I enjoy traveling, dining out and spending time with friends. I have several volunteer positions that I enjoy; I am on the board of the Old State Capitol Foundation, I head the Economic Development Working Group for the Road Ahead Partnership and I co-chair the Route 66 Monarch Flyway.

