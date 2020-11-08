Appreciating the fall colors of Central Illinois

Majestic, towering maples, oaks and other species have reached their peak color for the season and are now letting their leaves fall to the ground.

Fall this year has seemed to go on forever. There have been autumn seasons in Central Illinois where trees seemed to be green one moment and gray the next without so much as a glint of pigment from the rainbow.

But this season was different. It got off to a slow start as above-average temperatures seemed to persist and trees just became a dull green, their summer season at an end. But the thermometer seemed to drop a bit two weeks ago and suddenly, every tree in the area competed, putting on its own unique show.

It couldn’t last forever. High winds at the end of last week took the pigmented leaves and sent them falling to the ground with a thud. The grass turned yellow and red and every other color as the trees became barren.

Falling color filled the city’s lawns and fields, if you will.

For a video that takes a last look at the color of the season, including some drone footage from above, go to Pantagraph.com and see "Watch now: Falling Colors."

