Audit of Springfield’s Lincoln Museum shows gaps in internal controls

Coultas has served as acting executive director of the agency since former director Alan Lowe was fired in September 2019 after loaning a copy of the Gettysburg Address that was handwritten by Lincoln to a popup exhibit in Texas run by conservative media personality Glenn Beck.

In 2019, the state’s Office of the Inspector General released details of an investigation into the incident that found Lowe agreed to send the artifact via FedEx only eight days after initial discussions began about the loan with Mercury One Inc., a nonprofit corporation founded by Beck. A written loan request for the artifact was also not made in this case.

In response to questions about ALPLM’s updated loan policy, Coultas said the agency now requires that an internal collections committee first decide whether to recommend approval of the loan. She said the final decision would then go to the ALPLM’s board of trustees, which would decide whether to approve the committee’s recommendation. This process did not happen with the Gettysburg Address loan to Beck, Coultas said.