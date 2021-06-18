Central Illinois Regional Airport has a new way to help people with hidden disabilities

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois Regional Airport has begun a new program to help visitors with hidden disabilities while at the airport.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program allows guests to self-identify as someone with an unseen disability who may need additional assistance, without revealing the nature of the disability. These guests will receive a sunflower lanyard, and airport staff will see that they may need extra help or time during their travel experience, according to a news release from CIRA.

Many travelers have disabilities that are not immediately visible but still present challenges in their daily lives, such as autism, anxiety disorders, epilepsy, learning disabilities, post traumatic stress disorder, and many other impairments or chronic illnesses, the news release stated.

“We recognize that some of our travelers and guests have needs that are not readily visible,” stated Alan Sender, chairman of the Bloomington Normal Airport Authority. “The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program provides one more level of accessibility and convenience to all who choose to visit us at Central Illinois Regional Airport for air travel, car rental or other reasons.”

Airline workers can provide the lanyard to any passenger who asks for one, and there is no prerequisite or identification necessary. Passengers should still arrange assistance with their airlines if disability services are needed, and participation in the program does not preclude the security checkpoint process or any airline requirements.

"It is simply a silent signal to everyone interacting with the participating individual to offer support, more time and assistance as needed," according to the news release.

For more information about the program, including a list of participating airports, visit https://hiddendisabilitiesstore.com/us/for-you/airports-around-the-world.html. Information is also available on CIRA's website at www.cira.com/at-the-airport/accessibility.

