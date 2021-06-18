Central Illinois Regional Airport has a new way to help people with hidden disabilities

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program allows guests to self-identify as someone with an unseen disability who may need additional assistance, without revealing the nature of the disability. These guests will receive a sunflower lanyard, and airport staff will see that they may need extra help or time during their travel experience, according to a news release from CIRA.
Many travelers have disabilities that are not immediately visible but still present challenges in their daily lives, such as autism, anxiety disorders, epilepsy, learning disabilities, post traumatic stress disorder, and many other impairments or chronic illnesses, the news release stated.
“We recognize that some of our travelers and guests have needs that are not readily visible,” stated Alan Sender, chairman of the Bloomington Normal Airport Authority. “The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program provides one more level of accessibility and convenience to all who choose to visit us at Central Illinois Regional Airport for air travel, car rental or other reasons.”
Airline workers can provide the lanyard to any passenger who asks for one, and there is no prerequisite or identification necessary. Passengers should still arrange assistance with their airlines if disability services are needed, and participation in the program does not preclude the security checkpoint process or any airline requirements.
"It is simply a silent signal to everyone interacting with the participating individual to offer support, more time and assistance as needed," according to the news release.
Butchers Lane, off South Morris Avenue near Miller Park in Bloomington, was named for the slaughter houses that once lined the street. Butchers Lane is pictured here on May 1, 2019, after extensive flooding closed a portion of the street.
While some sources say Bloomington's Lumber Street was named for the lumber companies that once lined it, others say it was because the street was a convenient place to unload lumber from the nearby railroad tracks. Either way, the name fits.
This busy road cutting through south Bloomington and doubling as a section of Route 150 was named for Corp. Raymond G. Morrissey, the first Bloomington man killed in the Korean War. He was also one of the first killed in the United States during this conflict: His name was one of 11 on the first casualty list issued by the Army. Morrissey, 22, was in a plane that crashed while attempting a landing June 30, 1950.
Jesse Fell, founder of the town of Normal, first moved to the area in 1833. He later he bought 160 acres, built a cabin and called this spot “Fort Jesse.” The road leading to his cabin kept his name, and is still known as Fort Jesse Road in Normal.
A glance through lists of city street names reveals a grouping of streets relating to the Church of Latter-Day Saints. You can credit Walter Benson, a former resident of Bloomington and a member of the church who developed a subdivision off Morris Avenue in southwest Bloomington. He named the streets for prominent people and missionaries relating to the Latter-Day Saints: McKay Drive, Anderson Street, Welling Street, Longden Avenue and Smoot Street. Benson also named Delaine Drive in Normal, for LDS missionary Delaine Anderson. This 1985 Pantagraph photo shows Elsie and Guenther Weinzierl. The couple lived at 1307 Smoot St. and led the efforts to rename the street Hollycrest Drive. Today, it's called Hollycrest Street.
It’s not uncommon to find streets named for Abraham Lincoln in Illinois. But Bloomington’s Lincoln Street was designated around 1856, before Lincoln even became president. Pictured here, the statue of Abraham Lincoln in front of the McLean County Museum of History celebrated Presidents' Day activities Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Circle Avenue, west of the railroad tracks between Market and Washington streets, sits on land that made up the county fairgrounds from the mid-1850s to the mid-1880s. However, the idea that Circle Avenue followed the former racetrack is not true.
